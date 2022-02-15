A man who has served as the chief administrator for Plumas County over the past four years is pulling up roots to serve in the same capacity for Tehama County starting Feb. 28.
On Tuesday the Tehama County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a three year contract with Gabriel Hydrick, who is moving to Tehama County from Lincoln.
Coral Ferrin, county personnel director, said Hydrick was one of 17 applications the county received for the job, and was one of seven “highly qualified” applicants interviewed.
Hydrick joins the county with a Masters Degree in Public Administration. He previously held a position in education and landscaping.
“He also served two terms as a councilman for the City of Lincoln. He comes to us very qualified,” Ferrin added.
Hydrick will be bringing his wife and five children with him to Tehama County, along with family pets and his hobby beehives.
An article in the Plumas News quotes Hydrick as saying, “the move is motivated by his children, who have undergone two years of lockdowns while children in neighboring counties have not.”
The article states, “Tehama County’s response to the pandemic and lockdowns better align with his (Hydrick's) views.”
Hydrick's salary and benefits package over the next year will be $238,575, a jump in pay over his predecessor, Bill Goodwin, who retired Jan. 1.
Supervisor Candy Carlson said she is concerned the board of supervisors missed an opportunity to review the “many benefits provided” to the chief administrators contract in years previous “because the county couldn't increase wages”.
“The ship has sailed this time, but these benefits need to be reviewed,” she added.