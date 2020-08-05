Tehama County homeless shelter finds home

The Poor and the Homeless (PATH) has closed escrow on the former Louisiana-Pacific Corp. site on Mill Street in Red Bluff that is to be the location of the future Tehama County Homeless Navigation Center.
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. and Sierra Pacific Industries have joined forces in donating 26 acres to be used for the navigation center. The location lies north of the Raley’s supermarket and Reeds Avenue.
Tehama County received a $2.9 million Community Development Block Grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development for the homeless navigation center when the site was to be located on Vista Way. The county is in the process of working with the state to transfer the grant to the new location on Mill Street.
“Staff is working with HCD and our consultant to make any necessary adjustments to project scope and location,” said Tehama County Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin.
PATH purchased the Louisiana Pacific property for $100 with wide spread approval from the county’s Housing and Homeless Stakeholders Collaborative formed three years ago to find solutions to the growing homeless population conundrum. A 10-year plan, which includes the navigation center, was created by the collaborative and approved by the Tehama County Board of Supervisors, and the city councils of Corning, Tehama and Red Bluff.
The plans are for the proposed homeless facility to be open 24/7 and provide medical care, treatment for mental health and substance abuse, temporary/transitional housing, social service assistance, job training and assistance in procuring a job, pet care assistance, teaching literacy skills, garden plot, meals, laundry and showers, case management and more.
Val Lucero, Tehama County Health Services executive director, said all of the stakeholders involved in developing the navigation center are working together to design a facility compliant with the grant.