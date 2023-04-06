Parker R. Hunt, Tehama County Treasurer/Tax Collector is notifying Tehama County homeowners are being offered up to $80,000 in grants through the California Mortgage Relief Program, said county Treasurer/Tax Collector Parker R. Hunt.
The program has raised the limit for assistance to Tehama County property owners with delinquent property taxes from $20,000 to a maximum of $80,000 per household.
Parker said the update comes as homeowners face upcoming property tax deadlines.
“If you were considering applying previously but didn’t, I encourage you to look at the program again as the state has expanded eligibility,” he added.
Homeowners who previously applied for property tax assistance have been notified they may be eligible for additional funding. To receive additional assistance for property tax payments, homeowners must meet all other program requirements at the time of re-application.
In February the program expanded eligibility by allowing previously awarded homeowners who are still eligible to return for additional funds, including grants to reduce or eliminate partial claims or loan deferrals received during or after January 2020; resetting the delinquency date for past due mortgage and property tax payments to March 1, 2023; and expanding assistance to homeowners whose property has up to four units.
While there is no strict deadline for applications, homeowners in need should apply as soon as possible at CaMortgageRelief.org.
Homeowners with questions are encouraged to call the contact center at 1-888- 840-2594 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. They can also go online to CaMortgageRelief.org/help to learn more about resources and assistance available to them.