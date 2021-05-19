Tehama County honors fallen peace officers

It was a full house at the 27th Tehama County Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony as dozens gathered at High Point Assembly church in Red Bluff to remember and honor peace officers who died in the line of duty throughout California in 2020.
“In 1963, Pres. John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day so Americans could pause their busy lives to honor peace officers killed in the line of duty,” said California Highway Patrol Lt. Mike Pizzi, who served as master of ceremonies during Tehama County’s memorial on May 12.
He went on to say that it doesn’t matter the law enforcement agency, badge, or patch on the sleeve, in Tehama County “all work together and stand together as we served the community - a community that care about law enforcement”.
“I am super thankful for the unwavering support for the job we do,” Pizzi said.
Among those serving in the ceremony’s Law Enforcement Color Guard was Corning Police Officer Matt Hewitt. Following the presentation of colors, Red Bluff City Councilman J. R. Gonzales sang the National Anthem.
In her invocation, Tehama County Sheriff’s Chaplain Eileen Taylor noted how hard the past year has been on law enforcement.
“We have suffered much loss and we grieve as we remember their sacrifice,” she said.
Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders read from the Book of Micah and Liz Boone sang two inspirational songs.
The ceremony’s keynote speaker was Third District Assemblyman James Gallagher, who noted it was the second opportunity he has been blessed with to speak at a Tehama County Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony.
“As soon as I was asked, on both occasions, I said ‘absolutely’,” Gallagher added. “This community does this ceremony so well and with such reverence. Before coming here I spoke with Congressman Doug LaMalfa and state Sen. Jim Nielsen and they both said they would have liked to have been here to stand with me to let you know personally that everyday we are fighting for law enforcement in Sacramento and Washington, D.C.”
He went on the say, the in the role of a peace officer, he or she would lay down their life for a friend, just as Jesus Christ talked about.
“But in reality, our peace officers go out everyday, willing to lay down their lives, not just for friends, but for everyone, be it a stranger or friend, each and everyday,” Gallagher said. “I know the caliber of the men and women in law enforcement, and we will fight for you, mourn with you as we do this day and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. We stand together with you for the protection of this great nation and the people who serve it everyday.”
A video, “I See You,” by Humanizing the Blue, was shared.
Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt led the Roll Call of Fallen Officers, sounding out each name of a peace officer who died in the line of duty in California last year, as five members of law enforcement lit a candle in memory of one of those officers followed by Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears ringing a bell.
Those recognized and honored was Peace Officer Daniel G. Walters of the San Diego Police Department, end of watch April 23, 2020; Sgt. Damon C. Gutzwiller, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, end of watch June 6, 2020; Corrections Officer Richard Bianchi, California Department of Corrections, end of watch June 25, 2020; Sgt. Harry M. Cohen, Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, end of watch Oct. 18, 2020; and California Highway Patrol Officer Andy Ornelas, end of watch Dec. 2, 2020.
There were 12 peace officers who died in 2020 in COVID 19-related deaths.
The ceremony concluded with a 21 gun salute, taps performed by former CHP Explorer Zach England, CHP Sgt. Dave Fawson playing the bagpipes and Sheriff’s Chaplain Dale Gibson providing the closing prayer.
Pianist for the evening’s event was Chloe Hess.
The event was live-streamed, and those interested can watch it at www.facebook.com/tehamadsa/videos/767665780600310/.