After being in the purple tier for 24 weeks, Tehama County has moved into the state's COVID-19 metrics red tier, announced Val Lucero, County Health Services Agency executive director, during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
“The state changed its metrics and because of that we have moved into the red tier and if we keep seeing a decline in COVID-19 positive test numbers we could soon be in the orange tier,” she added.
She encourages residents to continue being tested for COVID-19 if they are symptomatic or have been in close contact with someone who tested positive.
Lucero also reminded people to continue practicing COVID-19 safety measures, such as wearing facial covering, washing hands regularly, social distancing and more.
The county health services agency on Tuesday had 200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson/Janssen vaccine, which is a one dose vaccine that is easier to store as it can be refrigerated and doesn't have to be kept frozen.
“We are using those vaccines to target the population that has a difficult time coming back for a second dose,” Lucero said. “We are still working that out and hoping to receive more of the single dose vaccine from the state.”
In the meantime, those who receive their vaccine at the county-ran Red Bluff Community Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic will receive the Pfizer vaccine that requires a second dose in three weeks after the initial injection. The county has also been using the Moderna vaccine which has a four-week turnaround.
Side effects reported in clinical trials for the Johnson and Johnson/Janssen vaccine are similar to those of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines: pain, redness of the skin, swelling at the injection site, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, nausea, and fever.
To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test or to receive a vaccine, go online to the Tehama County Health Services Agency website.