Tehama County moved from the state's COVID-19 red tier to the less restrictive orange tier within California's Blueprint for a Safer Economy on Wednesday, May 19, but will the county stay in that spot?
“After moving in the orange tier, we had a week where out numbers went up again,” said Tehama County Health Services Agency Executive Director Val Lucero during her weekly report to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “We had an increase in our COVID-19 positive test numbers and have been contacted by the state. We haven't had an outbreak from large events, but a couple of family situations where there were cases in the same family, however, the families were not connected to each other.”
Lucero said the agency will have to wait and see if the numbers come down this past state reporting week to see whether or not Tehama County will remain in the state's orange tier or be moved back into the more restrictive red tier.
In the meantime, the agency says thanks to the incredible efforts of the community to slow the spread of COVID-19, more businesses can reopen, and some that are already open can increase capacity.
Moving from the red tier into the orange tier for the county means:
The percentage of people allowed and capacity go up for most gathering activities, such as private gatherings, fairs, movie theaters, gyms, hotels, museums, outdoor live events, places of worship.
Restaurant capacity goes up to a maximum of 50 percent or 200 people, whichever is fewer.
Retail, swap meets - no maximum capacity.
Bars, not serving meals, can open outdoors with modifications.
Family entertainment centers, wineries, breweries and distilleries allowed indoors, with limited capacity.
Offices can open indoors with modifications, telework encouraged.
Outdoor sleep away camps open June 1, 2021
Find the latest status of Tehama and other counties and rules for changing tiers at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/. This move to the orange tier, said Lucero, is a step in the right direction and residents in the county must continue to be smart and safe to prevent COVID-19 cases and reduce hospitalizations.
“It is vital that we all continue to follow guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and all its variants, including wearing a mask, washing your hands, keeping distance from others, staying home if you are sick, and getting vaccinated when it is your turn,” she added. “These are the best tools we have at our disposal to control the spread of the virus, keep schools open, and continue to reopen our economy.”
Tehama County Health Services Agency said it is encouraging the community to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments on MyTurn as soon as residents are eligible. Parents and legal guardians can schedule appointments for young people in their family who are aged 12 and older to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Sign up at https://myturn.ca.gov/ or call (833) 422-4255 and schedule an appointment.
Lucero said the National Guard is no longer facilitating COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Tehama County, and “has moved on to help in other areas of need.”
In addition, the COVID-19 clinic at the Red Bluff Community Center, previously ran by the county health agency, is now being conducted by OptumServe for testing at the center Monday and Tuesdays, and vaccinations Wednesday-Friday. To sign-up for a testing appointment online at www.lhi.care or call 1-888-634-1123. For vaccinations go online to https://myturn.ca.gov/ or call 1-833-422-4255.