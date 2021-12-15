Tehama County Board of Supervisors is in the interview process of replacing Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin, who is retiring at the end of 2021.
The board received 17 applications for the position, has reviewed those applications and will be conducting interviews on upwards of eight of the applicants on Thursday, Dec. 16 in a special closed session.
Supervisor Bob Williams said until a new chief administrator has been hired, Dava Kohlman will be appointed as interim chief administrator until the position is filled.
Kohlman is currently employed by Tehama County Administration, working as the administrative services director. During his tenure as interim chief administrator he was be paid $4,284.44 bi-weekly.
Goodwin is leaving the position in the first year of a three-year contract extension.
The Board renewed his contract on a 4-1 vote in October 2020.. Supervisor Candy Carlson voted against the renewal.
Goodwin's contract renewal came among protests from numerous residents and county employees.
Residents have voiced concern over his handling of the county budget, unprofessional behavior, lack of respect to his fellow employees and the public, poor employee contract negotiation tactics and more.
However, there were also comments of support for Goodwin, his work ethic and ability to serve the board of supervisors and the county.
Per his contract, Goodwin had to give the Board three months notice previous to his resignation, which he did.
Goodwin has served as the county's chief administrator for about 16 years.