In an effort to stop the revolving door that allows criminals to continually reoffend and victimize the communities of Tehama County, the Sheriff's Office has introduced the Chronic Offender Program.
The new program, which started this month, is designed to keep the county's worst repeat offenders in jail for the duration of their court proceedings and possible sentencing, reported the sheriff's office.
Focused on targeting arrestees who are routinely rearrested and continually fail to appear in court after being arrested, the program allows each of the law enforcement agencies in Tehama County to be allotted three beds at the county jail for their choice of habitual offenders to be incarcerated through the adjudication of their case.. These are chronic repeat-offenders who, after being arrested and booked into the jail for non-violent crimes, may otherwise have been released on a promise to appear in court due to jail capacity issues.
The program does not prevent any person arrested and booked into the jail from posting bail to be released, said the sheriff's office.
“This program will allow law enforcement agencies to identify the habitual career criminals that are responsible for continual violations of law and causing the most work for their officers and keep them in jail,” said Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston.
Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears said he is pleased to have the program in place.
“It is nice to know the Tehama County Sheriff's Office is making accommodations for each agency in the county,” he added “We have several repeat offenders in our community and our agency will definitely make use of our three beds.”