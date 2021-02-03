A case of a possible variant of the COVID-19 virus in Tehama County is being investigated by the county's Public Health Agency.
“We haven't officially seen a variant case,” said Val Lucero, Tehama County Public Health Agency chief administrator. “But we do have one suspicious circumstance under investigation.”
Lucero shared the information during a COVID-19 update report to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
She also said the number of reported COVID cases in the county is slowly dropping.
“We are still in the purple tier, but we are now moving in the right direction,” Lucero added.
In an effort to more efficiently administer the COVID-19 vaccine, Lucero said a National Guard strike team of 12 members was arriving in the county on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
“They will be assisting at the Red Bluff Community Center vaccine clinic to administer the vaccine. We are glad to get this help. Now all we need is more vaccine,” she said. “Six members of the team are emergency medical technicians who will be able to administer the vaccine.”
As of Monday, the county had received 4,600 doses of the vaccine, with 3,450 of those doses administered and 1,150 ready to administer, and 800 more doses scheduled to arrive this week.
Lucero said the county now has 47 COVID-19-related deaths, with 217 new cases of the virus reported last week.
“We continue to see the daily number of positive test cases dropping, which is a very good thing,” she added. “On the last count, we had 1,381 people in isolation or quarantine.”
Lucero explained the need for people to continue to be tested for the virus, but particularly those who are suffering COVID-19 symptoms, anyone who was in close contact for more than 15 minutes with someone who has the virus, taken part in a large indoor social gathering, have traveled, or asked by their employer or medical care provider to do so.
Person who do not need to be tested are those who have tested positive within the last three months, she added.
The county is close to having administered the vaccine to heathcare providers, school staff and first responders in county, most of who are now in line for a second dose, Lucero reported.
“We are also taking appointments for residents 65 years and older and are still processing, still in catch-up, for the calls for appointments we have already received,” she said.