In a week's time two major illegal commercial marijuana garden operations were busted in Tehama County resulting in the combined seizure and destruction of 12,450 pot plants in various points of growth.
Tehama County District Attorney Bureau of Investigation and Tehama County Department of Environmental Health executed a warrant in the 18000 block of Lone Wolf Drive in Cottonwood on Tuesday, March 23, where investigators located an illegal commercial marijuana growing operation on the property.
The illegal operation consisted of eight large greenhouses containing a total of 9,665 growing marijuana plants, approximately 500 pounds of packaged marijuana bud ready for sale, approximately 2,500 pounds of marijuana shake commonly used for making concentrated marijuana, and one semi- automatic rifle.
Kong Peng Vang, 56, the property owner, was located at the site and arrested on suspicion of maintaining a place for drug sales, possession of marijuana for sale, marijuana cultivation, and numerous county code violations. He was booked into the Tehama County Jail on the charges.
Further investigation revealed evidence of Vang selling marijuana clone starter plants and setting up greenhouses for other marijuana growers in the area in addition to his own marijuana operation. A vehicle, trailer, and $1,300 in cash were seized by investigators for asset forfeiture.
Two days later, investigators served another warrant, this one in the 17000 block of Austin Lane in Cottonwood, where another illegal commercial marijuana growing operation was reportedly set up on the property.
The Tehama County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations, along with the Tehama County Major Crimes Unit and Environmental Health, reported locating several indoor marijuana grow rooms and outdoor greenhouses containing a total of 2,785 growing marijuana plants ranging from small starters to mature budding plants ready for harvest.
The team also allegedly found six pounds of processed marijuana bud and evidence of marijuana sales in the residence on the property.
Shi Mei Chen, 71, and 51-year-old Lin Chan, both of Cottonwood were located at the property and arrested on suspicion of the same charges as Vang and booked into the Tehama County Jail.
A vehicle and $1,600 in cash were seized at the Austin Lane property for asset forfeiture.