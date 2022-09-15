The time is approaching when Tehama County’s administration provides a report and findings of the county’s development impact fees to its Board of Supervisors.
In preparation for this report, Tehama County Chief Administrator Gabriel Hydrick is planning an informal gathering to hear from individuals in the construction, real estate business and similar stakeholder groups with an interest in development impact fees.
The informal discussion will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Red Bluff Community Center, Westside Room, 1500 S. Jackson St., Red Bluff.
Coffee and water will be provided.