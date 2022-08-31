The latest results of staff shortages at the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department is the closure of three separate housing units at the county jail.
Previously the department had reduced its office hours due to staff shortages, and the ability for patrol deputies to respond to calls has been hampered for the same reason.
According to sheriff’s Capt. Dave Kain, the reason for staff shortages is inadequate pay compared to law enforcement agencies in the region.
The jail unit closures have taken place over the past two months.
Kain said at the current time there are 13 correctional officer vacancies at the jail, three deputy vacancies at the department’s Day Reporting Center and four employees are currently out on some type of extended leave.
“In total, 20 positions of the 33 allocated are currently vacant or on leave,” he added. “that means the jail is around 60 percent understaffed of correctional deputies.”
As a result correctional deputies are putting in a lot of overtime.
“Employees are working excessive and unsustainable levels of overtime, which leads to fatigue and low morale,” Kain said.
He reports the current staffing levels makes it difficult for employees to safely manage the jail, which is housing inmates at maximum capacity with the closure of the three units.
“This has resulted in 41, of the 227 beds no longer in use,” Kain added.
He is hopeful the closures will reduce overtime and fatigue of jail staff.
“This decision is temporary and will be continually reevaluated as staffing concerns are addressed,” Kain said.