A Tehama County Jail inmate from Corning who escaped on Feb. 18 was captured two days later by a City of Lincoln police officers and Butte County sheriff's sergeant.
Trey Cleveland King, 34, was in the jail on $500,000 bail and felony charges, when at 3:48 a.m. on Feb. 18 he was engaged in supervised routine work assignment removing trash from the jail, reported the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.
As the jail's deputies opened an exterior door to place trash in a dumpster, King ran past the deputies and escaped the jail, according to the sheriff's office.
The deputy ran after King westbound until he lost sight of the escapee.
Patrol deputies began a search of the area but were also unable to locate King, who was considered a threat to the community.
The sheriff's office said at the time, it was believed Bethany Lauren Gaylord, 33, of Red Buff acted as an accessory in King's escape. Around 3:50 p.m. that same day, Gaylord and William Richard Keys, 41, of Corning were arrested by the sheriff's office on suspicion of accessory for helping King flee the jail. Both were booked into the jail.
A be-on-the-lookout was quickly issued to regional law enforcement agencies concerning King.
An off-duty Butte County sheriff's sergeant was driving down Highway 65 near the Placer County line when he saw a vehicle parked on the side of the road which matched the description of a vehicle King might be driving, reported the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.
Having a photograph of King, he also recognized the man standing by the vehicle as the escaped inmate.
The sergeant immediately called the Lincoln City Police Department, which sent three officers to where King had last been seen.
King was found by the officers attempting to hitchhike, said the sheriff's office.
He was taken into custody without incident, reportedly stating he “was tired of running.”
King was taken to the Placer County Jail where he was placed until transported and placed in custody at the Tehama County Jail.
“His (King's) apprehension was a result of north state law enforcement keeping up pressure to return him to custody,” Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said.
King was originally behind bars having been arrested in November 2021 for allegedly ramming a California Highway Patrol vehicle with a big rig the suspect had reportedly stolen.
He was booked into the Tehama County Jail at that time on $500,000 bail and charged on suspicion of attempted murder, attack with a deadly weapon, evading peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, violation of parole, driving a vehicle under the influence of any controlled substance, and misdemeanor charges.
King allegedly stole a big-rig from Ben's Truck and Equipment on Montgomery Road in Red Bluff the morning of Friday, Nov. 12 and then led law enforcement on a wild pursuit down Interstate 5 and through Red Bluff city streets.
Just moments after stopping, King put the semi in reverse and reportedly rammed the officer's patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed, the impact crushing the front of the cruiser, CHP said.
King drove away in the big-rig, but was soon located and continued to flee law enforcement until he jumped out of the big-rig and into a Ford F-150 on Peach Street in Red Bluff.
The chase entered Interstate 5 with King traveling south into oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes, resulting in the CHP shutting down all lights and sirens and discontinuing the pursuit.
Still traveling against the flow of traffic in the pickup, King sideswiped an oncoming semi-truck, hit a bridge abutment, stopping in the freeway's center divide and ran away on foot, CHP reported.
The freeway's northbound traffic stopped and King reportedly tried to carjack several vehicles before CHP officers and assisting agencies were able to stop him with the use of a taser.
King, who was found to be in possession of an imitation handgun and two methamphetamine pipes, was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail.
Additional charges will be filed against King for his reported escape from the jail.
He was at one time listed on Tehama County Most Wanted list.