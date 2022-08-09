The project to expand the Tehama County Jail, a 64-bed re-entry facility, has been underway since 2013 when the county completed a Jail Needs Assessment Study. That was nine years ago, and still the project has yet to break ground.
That is due in part to a rollercoaster of obstacles, such as property negotiations, funding sources, COVID-19 and more.
Among the many impediments, funding has proven to be the most problematic.
According to Tehama County Chief Administrator Gabe Hydrick, project funding has been secured from several state and local sources. The Board of State and Community Corrections initially recommended a partial grant award of $6,526,000 of SB1022 Adult Local Criminal Justice Facilities Constructions Grant Program funds.
This conditional award amount was increased in 2015 to $15,580,000, then to the full eligible amount of $20 million in 2016.
“The county’s cash match dedicated to the jail expansion now totals $7,960,840,” Hydrick said. “The cash match has come from many local sources, including the accumulated capital outlay fund, general fund, Community Corrections Partnership, CARES Act, Tobacco Securitization Capital Project Account, and an allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act.”
However, Hydrick noted that funding has been a moving target as supply chain issues have caused cost spikes in project materials.
Currently, the anticipated cost of the project is $27,450,86, with allocated project funds at $27,960,840.
“This project funding leaves the county with $510,654 to address further cost escalations in this time of record inflation,” Hydrick added.
Over the nine years of the project’s development, there have been milestones, such as the jail needs assessment study, architectural work including the construction documents, CEQA review, payment of state agency fees, the acquisition of Madison Street, and demolition of the former Tehama County/Red Bluff library.
Most recently, the State Fire Marshal completed an initial plan check in May and returned the plans with additional questions, which are currently being addressed.
In the area of project setbacks, Hydrick said delays include the acquisition and realignment of Madison Street and various COVID-related issues.
“COVID caused the state to reassign many employees to critical positions to address pandemic needs, causing notable project delays within the Department of General Services and the Department of Finance,” he added.
Locally, county staff continues to be vigilant in tracking project milestones.
County staff is developing a request for proposal to engage a construction management firm for the project.
“This is an important step due to the complexity of the project and the regulations and requirements in the construction of correctional facilities,” Hydrick said. “Work is also underway to establish the ground lease and agreements as a state financing requirement. This work will happen concurrently as the third party plan reviewer completes responses to the State Fire Marshal questions and receives final construction plan approval.”
That will be followed up by state reviews and approval to bid the project. Tentatively, county staff anticipates the bid packets to go out in November, with board of supervisors approval of a conditional construction award in December.
The estimated time from groundbreaking to occupancy is 21 months.