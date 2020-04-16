Although the Tehama District Fair has been canceled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fair’s Board of Directors has decided the Junior Livestock Auction portion of the event will go on – virtually.
During a special meeting on Friday, April 10, by teleconferencing, the board and Fair Manager Mandy Staley, nailed down some of the details associated with the virtual auction.
The decision to cancel the Fair and reschedule the Junior Livestock Auction was made by the board on March 24. At that time it was decided the auction would take place May 16-17, however, if by them the coronavirus stay-home order has been lifted, the auction will be in person as before.
“However, I doubt that will be the case, not unless a miracle happens,” said Staley.
The Board has also appointed a Livestock Adhoc Committee to make recommendations regarding specific details.
“We have to do all we can to help and support all of the youth who have been raising animals in preparation for this auction,” Board Pres. Shanna Long said.
Each youth who has been raising an animal for the fair is being asked to make a video showing themselves and their animal that, along with their entry form, is to be submitted to the fair board.
The youths are also being asked to submit their letters-of-intent and pictures to potential buyers as has been done before in preparation for the sale.
Buyers are being sent a letter from the fair board explaining the details of how the auction will take place and how they can bid on the animals.
Staley said each and every animal will be sold by the head, not by weight as has been done in years past.
For more information on preparation for the auction, whether a buyer or handler, go to the Tehama County Fair online site at tehamadistrictfair.com.