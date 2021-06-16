The Tehama County Jr. Livestock Auction hit a record high in sales this year, topping last year's virtual sale by nearly $300,000.
“I remember when I was secretary-treasurer of the Tehama County Junior Livestock Auction back in the late 1960’s and 1970’s, and how excited we were when the auction grossed more than $ 100,000 for the first time,” recalls Jean Barton of the Tehama County CattleWomen's Association, who provided the following information on the sale's results.
This year the auction's 253 lots, with add-on money, reached $ 1,093.889.73 with auctioneers Matt Wolters and Jake Parnell encouraging and thanking a generous community.
“Last year we had a virtual sale because of the coronavirus, and the 283 lots grossed $ 705,769.50,” Barton said. In 2019, 305 lots grossed $ 906,319.75 and in 2018, 339 lots grossed $860,000.
The 2021 Sale of Champions for beef, the Grand Champion Steer was sold by Samatha Prouty, of the Antelope 4-H Club to Traynham Ranches.
Reserve Grand Champion was raised and sold by Colbie DeLong, of Corning FFA to Firewater Supply, Inc. FFA Reserve Champion sold by Amy Stroing, of Red Bluff FFA was also bought by Firewater Supply, Inc. The 4-H Reserve Champion, raided and sold by Brishen Schenk, of Flournoy-Paskenta 4-H was bought by Taco Bell.
The prices for champion beef ranged from $ 12 to $ 17 per pound.
The prices for champion lambs ranged from $ 16 to $ 28 per pound. Hayley Ryrd of the El Camino 4-H sold the Grand Champion Lamb to Orland Livestock & Dudley’s Excavating. Reserve Grand Champion Lamb handled by Laney Parker, of Red Bluff FFA west to Shasta Farm Equipment and Green Barn Whiskey Kitchen. FFA Reserve Champion sold by Kaylee King, Red Bluff FFA to Greg Long Ranch. The 4-H Reserve Champion raised by Abigail Jauregui, of Westside 4-H west to Sierra Pacific Industries.
In swine, the champion prices ranged from $13 to $26 per pound with the Grand Champion Swine handled by Jayden Byrd, of El Camino 4-H to Firewater Supply, Inc. Reserve Grand Champion Swine sold by August Kee, of Corning 4-H to Lamb Unlimited General Engineering, All American Emergency.. FFA Champion by Ally Schenk, of Independent to Harbert Roofing. FFA Reserve Champion sold by Yaneli Castellon, of Los Molinos FFA went to Green Barn Whiskey Kitchen.
The Grand Champion Goat sold by Harrison Hamre, of El Camino 4-H to Les Scwab Tire. Reserve Grand Champion Goat by Hanna Hamre, of Los Molinos FFA sold to Basin Enterprises. FFA Reserve Champion by Ursula Perez Gutierrez, of Red Bluff FFA to Tony and Janice Borchard, and 4-H Reserve Champion by Cash Parker, of Westside 4-H to Collins Enterprise. Prices for champion goats ranged from $ 16 to $ 30 per pound.
Prices for champion pen of rabbits ranged from $55 to $165 per pound. Grand Champion Pen of Three by Justin Edwards, of Los Molinos 4-H auctioned to Dave and Cindy Stroing. Reserve Grand Champion Pen raised by Katie Junge, of Los Molinos 4-H to Accurate Clipper Sharpening, and FFA Champion Pen raised by Ryan Coleman, of Corning FFA to Dagorret Trucking.
Poultry/Broilers champion prices was $55 per pound with the Grand Champion Pen of Three raised by Daniela Garcia, of Los Molinos FFA sold to Staley Livestock. Reserve Grand Champion Pen by Nataly Garcia, of Los Molinos FFA to Franklin and Patrick Anderson.
“The community is very generous since the specie average prices were amazing,”Barton said. Forty-four steers averaged $8.18 a pouind.
“I heard that the cheapest was $4, and they weighed over 1,000 pounds,” she added.
Twenty-one lambs averaged $19 a pound and 113 swine averaged $13.88 a pound. Goats, with 21 head sold, averaged $22.84 a pound and 10 pens of rabbits averaged $82 a pound and eight pens of chickens averaged $ 64.65 a pound..
“Thanks to all the listed buyers and add-on donors,” Barton said.