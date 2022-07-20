Tehama County Superior Court Judge C. Todd Bottke has been reappointed to the state Judicial Council as a voting member by Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, who also appointed one new voting member and four new advisory (non-voting) members to the Judicial Council.
This will be the third term for Bottke to serve on the council.
He was appointed to the Tehama County Superior Court in September 2010 and has been elected to the seat by voters for recurring terms since that time. He has previously served as assistant presiding judge and presiding judge.
In his current assignment, Bottke handles three felony calendars and supervises the Adult Felon Drug Court, Behavioral Health Court and Family Law Settlement Conference calendars.
He has served as a member of the Judicial Council Family and Juvenile Law Advisory Committee and the Center for Judicial Education and Research Advisory Committee, serving on several working groups and as faculty.
In addition to being a member of the State Bar of California, he is also licensed in Florida and Michigan, and was designated a Certified Specialist in Criminal Law by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization.
Bottke has a bachelor’s degree in history and english from The Ohio State University and received his Juris Doctor degree from the School of Law at Pepperdine University.
“The council is made up of a diverse group of judges, court executives, attorneys, and legislators,” said Cantil-Sakauye. “Together we bring our varied perspectives to ensure the administration of justice is consistent, impartial, and accessible for the people of California.”
The new voting members of the council starting Sept. 15 is Judge Lucy Armendariz, Judge Judith K. Dulcich, and David H. Yamasaki.
Two new advisory members to the council beginning one-year terms starting Sept. 15 is Presiding Judge Kimberly Merrifield and Judge David Rosenberg.
Joining Bottke as reappointed members of the council starting their newest three-year terms on September 15 is Justice Marsha G. Slough and Judge David M. Rubin.
According to the state Constitution, the Chief Justice chairs the Judicial Council and appoints one other Supreme Court justice, three justices from the courts of appeal, 10 trial court judges, two nonvoting court administrators, “and any other nonvoting members as determined by the voting membership of the council.” The State Bar’s governing body appoints four members, and the state Senate and Assembly each appoint one member.
Council members are volunteers and do not receive additional compensation for their service. Most members serve three-year terms, and each year about a third of the membership rotates off and a new group is sworn in.