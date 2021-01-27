A Free Agricultural Tire Collection event is scheduled in Tehama County for the entire month of February. Extending this event throughout the month aims to better serve Tehama County farmers and ranchers, according to the Tehama County Landfill.
Agricultural tires will only be accepted at the Tehama County Landfill, 19995 Plymire Road, Red Bluff, during normal business hours throughout February for free. Appointments are required with a maximum of six agricultural tires accepted for disposal per address.
Accepted tires sizes include tractor, grader, and backhoe tires with numbers ranging from 9.5-24 up to 19.5-24. Other farm tires with numbers ending in 38, 40, and 42 also will be accepted, for example size 18.4-42. All tires must be off-the-rim to be accepted. No scraper or loader tires will be accepted for free during this event.
Agricultural plastics are accepted at the landfill free of charge year-round during normal business hours. Triple-rinsed pesticide containers up to 55 gallons in size are accepted. All 35 to 55-gallon sized plastic drums must be quartered. There is no limit to the number of properly rinsed, quartered, lid and label free containers that are accepted.
For more information about the agricultural tire collection event, or to make an appointment, please call (530) 528-1103.