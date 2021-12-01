“Have recent newspaper articles about separating your food waste from your trash gotten you thinking about starting a backyard compost pile?,” asks Paul Freund, Tehama County Landfill Organic Materials Program coordinator. “Not sure where to get started? Well, you are in luck.”
The Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency will be holding a backyard composting class at the Agency Office, 19995 Plymire Road, Red Bluff.
The class will focus on starting a compost pile, how to keep the pile healthy, and what to do with the finished compost.
In addition, agency staff will share helpful landscaping tips that could reduce the amount of yard waste produced, along with tips to cut down on wasted food.
If available, participants can take a bucket of chipped yard waste home to get a compost pile started or to use as mulch around plants.
The next composting class will be Saturday, Dec.11 at 9:30 a.m. and is expected to last approximately 45 minutes to one hour.
To reserve a spot for the next composting class by Dec. 9 contact the Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency at (530) 528-1103 or email tehamacountyrecycles@co.tehama.ca.us.