FELONY
Forrest Bryce Boughton, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 26 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of battery on peace officer/emergency personnel, obstruct/resist public officer and other charges.
Mandi Marie King, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 26 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of arson on structure or forest land.
William Edward Meders, 31, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 27 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Deandre Rashad Braziel, 28, of Ukiah was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 27 on Union Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Anthony Hidalgo, 28, of Ukiah was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 26 at Taco Bell on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property.
David Mark Thommen, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 27 on Franklin in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $10,000 and suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Jose Quiroz Torres, 27, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney's investigator Oct. 27 on Big Pines Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and misdemeanor charges.
Michelle Eva Zapien, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested at the Tehama County Jail Oct. 27 and booked into the jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Darea Darcell Correia, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 28 at McDonalds on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Haley Faye Flournoy, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 28 on Houghton Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale, possession of stolen vehicle and misdemeanor charges.
Jason Henry Montsdeoca, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 28 on Highway 99W south of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Michael Craig Baker, 31, of Corning was arrested by a state parole officer Oct. 29 in Lane County, Ore., and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $465,000 bail and suspicion of carry a concealed firearm, violation of parole, person prohibited from possessing ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance, possession of firearm by felon, and misdemeanor charges.
Crystal Candiece Cooper, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 29 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft of access card, grand theft, and misdemeanor charges.
Jose Juan Espinoza Farias, 47, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 29 on the 2100 block of Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of concealed weapon on person with prior conviction, possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sale and sale of a controlled substance.
Kenneth Holland Barker, 54, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 30 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and misdemeanor charges.
Shannah Renee Gomez, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 30 on Potter Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
William Edward Gustafson, 59, of Redding was arrested by a state parole officer Oct. 30 at the Shasta County Jail and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and violation of registered sex offender regulations.
Jason Lee Horner, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 30 on Potter Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing ammunition and violation of post release community supervision.
Kasey Eugene Johnson, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 30 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon in possession of ammunition, obstruct or resist arrest and other charges.
Jesse Angelo Martinez, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 30 on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Cameron Skyler Rodriguez Hurt, 30, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 30 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personate with special circumstance and misdemeanor charges.
Joshua Michael Guthrie, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 31 on Highway 99W south of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of failure to update as registered sex offender and violation of probation.
Brittany Nicole Garcia, 22, of Anderson was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 1 on Meadowbrook Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy to commit any crime, and misdemeanor charges.
Brian Adam Harvey, 28, of Shasta Lake was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 1 on Interstate 5 at the Corning Rest Stop and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of work release program.
Don Tod Natho, 34, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 1 on Gerber Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of second degree burglary and vehicle theft.
DUI
Odilon Guarneros, 32, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 27 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Leonardo Caloca Guerrero, 54, of Auburn, Wash., was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 29 at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Irving Jovanni Camacho Ortiz, 33, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 30 on Riverside Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Oscar Casas Carrillo, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 30 on Washington Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, excessive blood alcohol and other charges.
Quinn Michael Mendonca, 56, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 31 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and hit and run property damage.