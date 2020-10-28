FELONY
Valente Ivan Martinez, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 20 on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Mathew Robert Ritchie, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by law enforcement Oct. 20 in Redding and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $3 million bail and suspicion of person knowingly possessing obscene matter of minor in sex act with prior.
Armando Zepeda Acevedo, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 19 on Marin Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5 million and suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Dustin Allen Davidson, 44, of Proberta was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 21 at the Mule Creek Street prison and booked into the Tehama County Jail as a re-commit as sexually violent predator.
Renee Marie Goss, 31 of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 21 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purpose for sale a narcotic substance and transportation of narcotic substance for sale.
Michael Junior Guevara, 33, of Palo Alto was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 21 at the Tehama County Courthouse and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violate court order to prevent domestic violence.
Bradley Scott Russell, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 21 on Ehorn Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1.5 million bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Zhaoming Ling, 37, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County Major Crimes officer Oct. 21 on Parkview Drive in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Carlos Luis Partida, 27, of Gerber was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 21 at Love's truck stop parking lot in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane/billy club and other charges.
Karsen J. Tittle, 28, of Shasta Lake was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 22 on N. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forgery, make fictitious check, multiple identifying information theft and other charges.
Justin Timothy Edwards, 37, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 22 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and grand theft of labor.
Teri Allisha Rabago, 36, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 21 on N. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked intot the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of alter/forge/falsify drivers license, failure to appear on felony charge, make/pass fictitious check, multiple identifying information theft and shoplifting.
Ronald Marion Guest, 54, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 23 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of parole, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Chase Alexander Mattson, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 23 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and grand theft of labor.
Bryan Paul McLain, 37, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 23 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of manufacture a controlled substance, violation of parole, and other charges.
David Isreal Silvester-Funes, 20, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 24 on Houghton Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury to spouse, false imprisonment and other charges.
Wyatt Allen Wise, 28, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 25 on Mulberry Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
DUI
Micah Nathaniel Casados, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 19 at the Elks Lodge in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jennifer Lynn Jones, 40, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 23 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and possession of a controlled substance.
Kristine Marie Koshman, 28, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 22 on Olive Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Autumn Sunshine Walker, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 23 on N. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury, violation of probation and contempt of court.
Agustine Anthony Corona, 22, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 24 on Barham Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, give false information of peace officer, driving on a suspended license for prior DUI and other charges.
Simon Roque Velasco, 23, of Taft was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 24 on Interstate 5 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury and driving without a license.
Dorin Buggs, 19, of Pittsburg was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 25 on Interstate 5 near Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Daniel Maldonado, 27, of Salem, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 24 on Interstate 5 north of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a license.