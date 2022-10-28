Tehama County Board of Supervisors accepted the letter of resignation from County Librarian Todd Deck during the Oct. 29 meeting.
Deck has been working as county librarian since 2017.
Sally Conry was approved by the Board as Tehama County Interim Library Manager at $36.39 per hour. She previously served as the county’s library manager for many years. As she is retired and receiving California Public Employee Retirement System funds, Conry can only work 960 hours per fiscal year.
The county’s personnel office is currently in the recruitment process to fill the vacancy left by Deck’s resignation.
Conry’s interim appointment will be effective until a newly appointed county librarian is available to start working in the position.