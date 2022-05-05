With the expert help of the Tehama County Arts Council, two winners were selected for the Tehama County Library’s Design a Library Card Contest.
The winner in the adult category is Hailey Mayer and youth category is Savannah Villavicencio.
Mayer recently relocated to Red Bluff from southern California. She is becoming active in the local art community and describes herself as a Harry Potter person.
When Mayer learned her design would be made into a limited edition library card, she exclaimed, “this made my year.”
Villavicencio is 14-years-old and in the ninth-grade. She is an avid reader and has so many books she loves, Villavicencio says she cannot pick a favorite.
She was so excited about the contest, Villavicencio created her design very early on and was displayed proudly on her family’s refrigerator for quite a while before being submitted for the contest.
The Tehama County Arts Council indicated Villavicencio’s use of color and clarity is what made her design the winner.
Tehama County Library received more than 50 submissions for the Design a Library Card Contest.
“I would like to thank all of the artists who submitted designs,” said Tehama County Librarian Todd Deck.
The Tehama County Arts Council supplied the grant funding to provide the opportunity for local artists to take part in the contest.
“They took great care in deciding the winners,” Deck added. “They were a dream organization to work with and I cannot thank them enough.”
The winning cards are currently in production and will tentatively be available to the public in late May at all Tehama County Library locations.
“Please come get a new limited edition library card while supplies last,” Deck said.
To see all of the contest submissions, go online to http://www.tehamacountylibrary.org/2022/04/13/library-card-contest-entries/.