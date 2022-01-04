Show and share your creativity, says Tehama County Librarian Todd Deck, as he welcomes county residents to take part in the library's art contest to help us design a new limited-edition library card.
“One winner will see their card design created as a limited-edition library card,” Deck added.
The contest is open to all Tehama County Library cardholders.
Those interested in participating in the contest can receive a paper template by stopping by any county library branch or by going online to the library's website.
Submissions can be in any art medium, such as pen, paint, crayons, illustrations, and photography, for example. Both horizontal and vertical designs will be judged.
All submitted artwork must be original and free of copyright restrictions.
Artwork submissions are limited to one entry per person, and the name of the artist is not allowed on the artwork.
Contest entries are due March 31.
This project is made possible through a grant from the Tehama County Arts Council, Deck said.
Contest submissions will be posted on the Tehama County Library's Facebook page and website.