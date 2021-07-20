Summer is my favorite time of year. I want to let you know about two special things the library is offering to celebrate the end of our summer reading program.
Summer: Mission Space is our summer reading theme this year. We have had a blast exploring space with you and of course reading. Usually we end our summer reading program with a big celebration of some sort. With COVID 19 we were not able to do that this year. However, we do have a celebration to share with you.
The band Astronaut Ice Cream visited our Red Bluff branch and filmed a very special concert to celebrate our summer reading program. Astronaut Ice Cream is an Electro-Disco-Pop Duo from Chico, and I promise that this concert will make you smile. So put on your dancing shoes and enjoy the show!
Within the first three days of opening up our planetarium, we have had over one hundred visitors. From now until the end of July, our planetarium will be open from 1-6p.m. at the Red Bluff Library. Every star, planet, spacecraft, or galaxy you view in our planetarium mirrors a real world counterpart. Explore space with us; you might even get a visit from an alien or an astronaut! We also plan on taking the planetarium on the road. Be sure to visit https://www.facebook.com/ for details on when the planetarium will be in Corning or Los Molinos.
We had over 250 kids sign up for our summer reading program. We estimate that, by the end of July, they will have read a combined total of over 400 hundred hours! From virtual story time to in-person booths at our local pools, we have worked hard to get kids and families excited about space and reading. It has been fun! From the warmer weather to seeing kids and families enjoy some well-earned freedom, summer is magical. I want to thank every single person who has participated in our summer reading program, and I am excited for what we will be offering this fall. In September, we will have some very special information to share with you about local history project.