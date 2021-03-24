March 15
7:41 a.m. - request deputy for report of deer hit by car on Flores Avenue west of S curve. County road workers out with deer.
7:53 a.m. - request deputy assistance with report of subject parked in the roadway on Pershing Road, sleeping at the wheel with handgun in his lap.
8:05 a.m. - at Spring Mountain Apts. In Corning, report of multiple vehicles with windows broken out, approximately $80 in cash missing.
12:35 p.m. - report of stolen shirts from Love's Truck Stop in Corning.
2:56 p.m. - at Corning RV Park on Barham Avenue in Corning, report of theft of $1,200 bicycle from in front of his trailer. Specialized brand, grey and green 12 speed mountain bike.
5:49 p.m. - report of stolen catalytic converter from vehicle at Flying A Performance on Sixth Street in Corning.
March 16
4:57 p.m. - report of three male subjects in Byron Avenue neighborhood asking different neighbors if they want to save on their PGE bill. Concerned it is a scam.
9:18 p.m. - Ramon Alonzo Vargas, 33, arrested during traffic stop on Mobile Drive in Corning.
March 17
6:42 a.m. - report from Rolling Hills Casino that a male subject stole something out of a vehicle in the new northeast parking lot.
8:12 a.m. - report of poodle killed by German Shepherd on Explorer Road in Paynes Creek.
8:14 a.m. - employee at Sav-Mor foods in Corning reports the passenger side window of her vehicle broken out and vehicle rummaged through sometime between 4-8 a.m. while parked at business.
9:35 a.m. - report of two vehicles with windows broken out in parking lot at Spring Mountain Apts. on Edith Avenue in Corning.
10:08 a.m. - woman reports her back license plate was stolen off her vehicle while staying at the Hampton Inn on Adobe Road in Red Bluff.
10:38 a.m. - report of fence cut and a lock was broken to a unite at Tehama Mini Storage on Solar Drive in Red Bluff.
3:06 p.m. - on Benson Road in Cottonwood, report of man came to door asking for directions and to use resident's bathroom. When refused, tried to push through the door. Left in black sedan. Described as 5 feet 10 inches tall wearing black baseball cap, American Eagle shirt, jeans and black boots.
3:24 p.m. - report of non-injury vehicle accident at Love's Truck Stop in Corning.
4:35 p.m. - report of vehicle stolen from the Rite Aid parking lot in Corning.
5:45 p.m. - woman reports her ex-boyfriend shot at her vehicle on Riverside at Rawson Road then left on Rawson towards Corning.
7:04 p.m. - report of vehicle window broken out and backpack stolen from vehicle at Spring Mountain Apartments in Corning.
March 18
3:59 a.m. - woman reports hearing noises inside her house on Marguerite Avenue. She is now in a black Toyota outside the house.
9:01 a.m. - report of man coming into business on Highway 99E in Los Molinos carrying a handgun and threatening to commit suicide. Left in Ford F250 toward Chico.
11:02 a.m. - on Day Avenue in Los Molinos report that son was trying to stab him, son yelling in the background he is going to stab him in the neck.
12:39 p.m. - deputy requested for death investigation on Big Bend Drive in Cottonwood.
2:31 p.m. - report of two subjects in vehicle going through mailboxes on Clark Road near Capay Road and Highway 99W.
4:16 p.m. - deputies assist with three vehicle non-injury crash on Antelope Boulevard at Chestnut Avenue in Red Bluff.
6:56 p.m. - report of 18-month-old being bit on the face by a dog which is still in the area on Houghton Avenue in Corning.
7:22 p.m. - death investigation on Electric Avenue in Red Bluff.
9:55 p.m. - report of structure fire on Highway 99W at Sierra Vista Way in Gerber.
March 19
9:50 a.m. - reported theft of four pallets of bees from an orchard on Edith Avenue in Corning.
11:13 a.m. - at Jelly's Ferry Bridge at Sacramento River, reported theft of construction equipment from job site.
1:14 p.m. - report of two dogs coming onto Samson Avenue property in Corning and killing multiple sheep.
1:45 p.m. - report of someone breaking into residence on San Benito Avenue in Gerber and stealing tools.
2:56 p.m. - on Chestnut Avenue in Red Bluff, reported theft of John Deere sickle mower.
3:40 p.m. - death investigation on Reta Way in Red Bluff.
6:48 p.m. - report of someone in bathrooms behind grandstand at Tehama District Fairgrounds breaking windows and throwing rocks – two girls and four boys 14-16 years old.
March 20
5:55 a.m. - on Samson Avenue in Corning, report of six sheep killed by three husky-type dogs which are running west on Samson.
7:45 a.m. - reported theft of cash and other items from a vehicle at Rolling Hills Casino. Appears subjects made entry by breaking passenger side window.
12:07 p.m. - deputies requested to assist with person pinned under a pile of lumber.
7:55 p.m. - report of the pickup truck hitting a pedestrian at Speedco on Highway 99W in Corning.
11:03 p.m. - deputies asked to assist with CHP pursuit of vehicle on Interstate 5 at Flores Avenue traveling in excess of 120 mph.
11:45 p.m. - report of vehicle having its windows smashed in on Mallorca Lane in Red Bluff.
March 21
3:23 p.m. - reported theft of multiple bags of merchandise from Dollar General store in Corning. Suspect described as female adult, blonde hair, missing front teeth, wearing black t-shirt and jeans.
3:51 p.m. - deputies asked to assist CHP with pursuit of red SUV on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood traveling in excess of 100 mph.