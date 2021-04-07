Highlights from Tehama County Sheriff's Office and Corning Police Department dispatch logs:
March 30
1:51 p.m. - death investigation on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos.
2:58 p.m. - reported theft of four heavy equipment batteries from property on Rawson Road in Red Bluff.
8:37 p.m. - death investigation on River View Drive in Cottonwood for traffic fatality.
March 31
11:36 a.m. - report of transients inside pumphouse on Highway 99W. Deana Earline Lowery, 53, of Corning arrest on a warrant, and Sky Conrad Rominger, 24, of Corning arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail.
2:03 p.m. - trespassers at Travel Centers of America on Highway 99W in Corning are back rummaging through dumpsters. Arrest made of Nathan Joseph Hunt, 32, of Corning and Victoria Lynn Stapleton, 38, of Corning, both on suspicion of trespassing.
2:11 p.m. - deputies requested to assist with vehicle collision on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff.
3:17 p.m. - Travel Center America on Highway 99W in Corning reports man and woman who have trespassed several times have become confrontational, threatening physical harm to employees and manager.
5:29 p.m. - report of gas cap broken off vehicle parked on Kaufman Avenue in Corning and gasoline siphoned out and stolen.
8:58 p.m. - report of male subject running north down Butte Mountain Road holding a pistol behind his back.
9:14 p.m. - report of several males in a silver Honda Civic drove up on the grass at Northside Park on Colusa Street in Corning. Vehicle ran into the fence at the kids play area removing vehicle's front bumper.
9:30 p.m. - alarm sounding from diesel tanks at Lindauer River Ranch on Altube Avenue. Video shows subject wearing t-shirt and shorts.
April 2
2:21 a.m. - anonymous caller reports a male subject in a hoodie is in the Rivers Lodge park on Tehama Vina Road in Los Molinos waiving a gun around. Suspicious person gone upon deputy's arrival.
1:38 p.m. - woman reports her husband left home on Remunda Road yesterday for shopping in Red Bluff and has not returned. Does not have cell phone or his diabetic medication with him.
2:52 p.m. - death investigation on El Cerrito Court in Red Bluff.
10:32 p.m. - sheriff's deputies requested to assist with CHP vehicle pursuit on southbound Interstate 5.
April 3
5:09 a.m. - request deputy assistance at Starbucks on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff due to transient coming at employees as they try to get to the vehicle.
10:09 a.m. - man reports theft of his cell phone which he has tracked to an address in Corning.
5:26 p.m. - report of break in on Freeman Schoolhouse Road in Corning. Theft of utility trailer and damage to gate.
April 4
2:36 a.m. - report from resident on Jellys Ferry Road that vehicle damages and items stolen.
8:46 p.m. - reporting party reports theft of items from A&A Towing on Walnut Street in Red Bluff. Has video of suspect, including a license plate number.