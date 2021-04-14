Tehama County major injury, DUI crashes reported

A two vehicle crash on Houghton Avenue in Corning on Sunday resulted in a man hospitalized with major injuries.
California Highway Patrol Officer Omar Valdez said Jason Michael Stewart, 45, of Corning was driving a 2000 Honda Civic south on Houghton near Fig Lane around 8:40 a.m., when he allegedly traveled into the opposing lane and struck a 2010 Ford Fusion head-on.
The driver of the Ford, Diego Rodriguez Hernandez, 24, of Corning suffered minor injuries, according to Valdez.
Stewart, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered major injuries and was transported by ambulance to Enloe Medical Center in Chico.
Valdez said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision.
A Red Bluff man was arrested on Sunday, April 10 after he reportedly he drove his vehicle into a parked big-rig.
Valdez said Pedro Castro Ramirez of Red Bluff was driving a 2000 Volkswagen Beetle north on Highway 99W south of Sunbright near the Walmart Distribution Center at 12:25 a.m., when due to his level of intoxication, he swerved his vehicle to the left colliding head-on with a parked big-rig.
A passenger in Ramirez's vehicle, Abraham Carrillo Garcia, 32, of Corning, suffered injuries and was transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff for treatment.
Ramirez, once medically cleared, was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of felony driving under the influence causing bodily injury.