An investigation by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of Robert Don Layson, 32, who is currently on felony probation and post release community supervision in Tehama County for narcotics-related crimes.
Shasta County sheriff’s deputies were investigating Bradley Wayne Jordan, 44, who is on felony probation for maintaining a residence for drug sales and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, when they arrived at his residence on Country Estates Drive in Cottonwood on Sept. 21.
At the residence deputies made contact with Jordan and Layson, followed by a search of the home during which numerous items of drug paraphernalia was located throughout the home, a violation of both men’s probation requirements, reported the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition, deputies said they located a reported stolen motorcycle, air compressor, and handheld radio communication devices.
Deputies reportedly determined Layson was unlawfully in possession of the stolen property and placed him under arrest on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property with value greater than $950, possession of a reported stolen vehicle, and violation of probation.
Arrangements were then made with the rightful property owners for the return of their items.
Based upon the drug paraphernalia located throughout the residence, Jordan was arrested on suspicion of several drug-related charges.
Both suspects were booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges concurrent with their arrests. During the booking process, Layson allegedly admitted to possessing heroin concealed on his person and he was also charged with suspicion of possession of a controlled substance was added.