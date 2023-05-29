A federal grand jury returned a 39-count indictment against a Corning resident on May 18, charging him on suspicion of unlawful manufacturing and dealing in firearms, engaging in the business as a dealer in firearms without registering or paying tax, unlawful sales of firearms to prohibited persons, and multiple counts of possessing unregistered firearms, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
James Lane Winslett, 65, is alleged to have been manufacturing and dealing in firearms while he was not a licensed manufacturer or dealer between Jan. 27, 2018, and Oct. 28, 2021, according to court documents.
In addition, he reportedly did not register or pay the taxes necessary to deal in firearms during that time period, and in June 2020 allegedly sold a firearm to a person prohibited from possessing it, said the federal court.
Winslett is also charged with 36 counts of possession of an unregistered firearm for the 36 silencers found at his residence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, adding, silencers are firearms and are required to be registered under the National Firearms Act.
According to the office, if convicted of manufacturing and dealing in firearms, Winslett faces a maximum five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000; and if convicted of any of the remaining counts, a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.
Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with assistance from Customs and Border Protection and California Highway Patrol investigated the case, including serving search warrants at Winslett’s Stonefox Street residence in Corning.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Sauvageau is prosecuting the case.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer for residents.