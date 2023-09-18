A 42-year-old Red Bluff man has been sentenced to 24 years in state prison having been convicted of child sex abuse.
Justin Arnold Miller was sentenced by the Tehama County Superior Court on Sept. 12 on two felony counts of sexual penetration by foreign object on victim under 14 years and four felony counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child.
He was found guilty of the felony charges by a jury on May 19.
Miller was arrested March 2019 by the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, which conducted an investigation into allegations of continuous sexual abuse of a girl aged 13-years-old on four separate occasions. He was initially booked into the county jail on $200,000.
DNA evidence collected during the investigation and used during the trial corroborated the victim’s statement, reported the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office.
“Miller was convicted based on overwhelming evidence in the form of not only witness testimony, but also DNA evidence presented by the California Department of Justice,” said Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers.
Following his conviction, Miller’s attorney attempted to have it vacated, however, upon the district attorney’s office adamant opposition to the motion, Tehama County Judge Laura Woods denied the motion. Woods also presided over Miller’s jury trial.
“We would like to thank the victim for bravely coming forward to report these crimes and testifying in this case,” Rogers added. “We would also like to thank the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office and Sexual Assault Exam Team for their diligent work n bringing (Justin) Miller to justice.”
Dep. District Attorney Randy Alvey prosecuted the case and Attorney Matthew Izzi represented Miller.