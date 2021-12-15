Two suspects prosecuted by the Tehama County District Attorney's Office have been found guilty – one by a jury and the other through a guilty plea.
David Earl Clopp, 32, of Red Bluff pleaded guilty to felony unlawful burning and admitted to a prior strike or prior conviction for a serious felony. In a separate case he pleaded guilty to felony vandalism.
Clopp was arrested by the Red Bluff Police Department during an investigation into a Sept. 9 fire in the creek area near 322 Jackson St., Red Bluff, which burned grass and brush and threatened nearby structures.
He returns to Tehama County Superior Court on Jan. 4, where he will be sentenced to four years in state prison in the arson charge and three years concurrent in the vandalism charge.
In a separate case, Dennis Robert Terrell, 37, of Los Mollinos was convicted by a jury on Dec. 3 to one count of felony criminal threats and one count of assault.
Terrell reportedly entered a man's home on March 18 and threatened to stab him. The man was able to fend Terrell off and called 911.
He returns to court on Jan. 3 before Tehama County Superior Court Judge C. Todd Bottke, who presided over the trial.