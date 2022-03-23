The Tehama County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the presented mid-year budget with adjustments on Tuesday, but not without some tense public comments concerning funding for the sheriff's department.
According to Tehama County Chief Administrator Gabriel Hydrick, the county's general fund departments requested a net recommended decrease to expenditures of $39,095 and a net recommended increase to revenues $109,379.
He said public safety departments, which includes sheriff, probation and district attorney departments, at mid-year requested a net increase of $339,606 to expenditure with an accompanying net revenue increases of $146,843.
The county fire department requested an increase to expenditure of $326,736 with net revenue increases of $1,215,920.
“Countywide, the total net recommended increases in expenditure appropriations equals $852,237, while the total net recommended increases in revenue equals $1,689,279,” Hydrick said. “The adjustments requested by departments are generally routine in nature and, in keeping with Board Resolution No. 68-2001 are being made on the basis of new information after completion of the adopted budget process in September.”
The kerfuffle came about over $256,520 in funds to pay for staff overtime at the county jail.
When all was said and done, Supervisor Bill Moule said the amount being debated was not worth the name calling and accusations being thrown around during the meeting.
“County administration wishes to acknowledge the collaborative efforts of department leaders and fiscal staff members who have worked hard to make this complicated and cumbersome paper-based budget process go smoothly,” Hydrick added. “Without exception, all involved have been flexible and helpful, and their efforts are very appreciated.”