By unanimous vote, the Tehama County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday extended the moratorium pertaining to the cultivation of industrial hemp until March 1, 2021.
The vote amends and extends a county ordinance banning cultivation of industrial help in Tehama County to allow county staff an opportunity to develop recommendations for local regulations on commercial industrial hemp and cultivation by established agricultural research institutions.
Tehama County Agriculture Commissioner Dani , said she will be attending several meetings concerning regulations and the cultivation of industrial hemp in the upcoming months and expects to have more information to share with the board following those meetings.
According to the county ordinance, “because industrial hemp and cannabis are derivatives of the same plant, Cannabis sativa L., the appearance of industrial hemp and cannabis are virtually indistinguishable to the untrained eye. Absent a laboratory performed chemical analysis for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content, the two plants cannot be distinguished under their legal definitions.”
In addition, the ordinance states, “because industrial hemp and cannabis are virtually indistinguishable to the untrained eye, the cultivation of industrial hemp by an 'Established Agricultural Research Institution' prior to the adoption of a reasonable regulatory scheme poses similar threats to the public health, safety or welfare as the cultivation of cannabis. L.
An increased likelihood of attracting crime and associated violence, including theft, robberies, illegal firearms, shootings and homicides, is stated as another reason for banning industrial hemp cultivation until the adoption of reasonable regulations and recommendations by the Board of Supervisors.
Outdoor cultivation of marijuana is now completely banned in Tehama County, as is cultivation in any building intended for human occupancy.