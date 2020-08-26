Tehama County is officially on the State’s COVID-19 watchlist/monitoring list, announced Val Lucero, Tehama County Health Services executive director, during the county Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
“We want to make sure everyone is informed,” she said. “The metric that put us on the watchlist is the 14 day, 100,000 population count of new cases.”
Lucero explained a county can’t have more than 100 new cases per population of 100,000 in 14 days.
“The number that put us over was 104 positive cases in 14 days,” she added. “To get off the monitoring list we have to go below the number that put us over. On Friday we had 364 cases and on Saturday we had 12 new cases. We are not moving in the right direction.”
The state is looking at the possibility of revising its metric system for the watchlist as many believe it is unfair to small, rural counties in the state. Lucero said state authorities are considering a tiered format more appropriate for all counties.
What being on the monitoring list for Tehama County means, in addition to the businesses already closed/outdoor only, is gym/fitness centers, places of worship/ceremonies, offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors, personal services/nail salons, hair salons, barbershops and shopping malls. Closed in entirety is tattoo/body piercing businesses.
Lucero said she has been in contact with state officials in an effort to remain off the monitoring list as the state undergoes its changes to the monitoring list metrics.
“It is the eve of businesses having to shut down and I still haven’t heard back from the state on a final answer,” she said.
For more information contact the Tehama County Public Health Agency.