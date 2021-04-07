Tehama County is moving forward with its Homeless Navigation Center project, implementing the $2.9 million Community Development Block Grant awarded to the county in 2019.
During Tuesday's Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board heard from county administration concerning the latest on the project, including a development agreement between Tehama County and the Poor And The Homeless Tehama County Coalition (PATH), a non-profit public benefit corporation as developer on the project.
The Board of Supervisors approved the agreement unanimously.
This agreement will allow the county to provide PATH with the funding necessary to develop the project and assist where needed.
Additional funding for the project is through $500,000 from HEAP, $2.3 million from ESG, and $70,000 in donations, for total funding of $5,645,647.
The Navigation Center will be constructed at 330 Mill St., Red Bluff, a 26 acres site donated to PATH by Sierra Pacific Industries and Louisiana-Pacific Corp., and located behind the Raley's store off S. Main Street in Red Bluff.
Development of the project has taken years and countless hours, most of which have been volunteer hours provided by members of the community and PATH.
The Center will serve the homeless and their families
In the agreement between PATH and the county, the non-profit will oversee all aspects of development and construction of the Center, and documentation of all spending of the grant funds.
The grant will be provided to PATH as a forgivable loan at zero percent interest for a term of five years, commencing upon the date which PATH finalizes all construction activities of the project and obtains all applicable final approval permits from the county. The project timeline anticipates the project to be completed by June 15, 2023.
However, the term of the agreement between PATH and the county begins April 6 and termination on the fifth anniversary of the project's completion date.
Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams pointed out the state is aware and in approval of the development agreement between the county and PATH.
The Center will be approximately 10,080 square feet, be open 24/7 and provide medical care, treatment for mental health and substance abuse, temporary/transitional housing, social service assistance, job training and assistance in procuring a job, pet care assistance, teaching literacy skills, garden plot, meals, laundry and showers, case management and more.