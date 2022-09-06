After a hiatus of two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tehama County Museum is hosting its annual jubilee, this year under a new name, “History Keepers & Seekers Rendezvous” on Saturday Sept. 10,
The fundraising celebration of local history is free and will begin at 9 a.m. with the raising of the American Flag led by the Red Bluff Re-enactors of the American Civil War and playing of the National Anthem by the Red Bluff Community Band.
For the past 41 years, the Tehama County Museum has invited the public to come to the stately old brick Masonic building that is the Museum, 275 C St., City of Tehama where guests can enjoy a family friendly gathering that is both informative and social.
The name changed from “Jubilee” to “Rendezvous” to better reflect what really goes on at the event, explained Tehama County Museum Curator Darrell Mullins.
The new name for the annual event was a three-fold effort with Museum Executive Director Pam Britting coming up with “History Keepers,” Chris Bauer, Museum President, enhancing it with the addition of “Seekers” and Mullins completing the title with “Rendezvous.”
“It all harkens back to the 1800’s and the times when the early explorers and mountain men would gather – would rendezvous and exchange information and tell stories from the previous years’ travels and explorations,” Mullins said. “We’ve all had such a good time at the previous Jubilee events but may have lost sight of the focus of the museum and other history organizations in the area that they are the ‘Keepers’ of the artifacts and stories of the past, and those who visit museums and history organizations are the ‘Seekers’ of that history.”
The event will feature food be prepared and served up by the Red Bluff Kiwanis Club, entertainment will feature the Jammers, the Mountain Messengers, the Red Bluff Ukulele Group, the music and vocals of AfterThot, and a member-recruiting booth staged by the California Heat Sweet Adelines.
“Good writing will feature authors Sue Hamilton Junge, Beverly Ogle, Nancy Leek, and Richard Burrill,” Mullins said. “Kid-friendly events will include flint napping demonstrations, fiber artist’s presentations, handmade rope making displays, and valve cover races offered by antique truck aficionados. Good opportunities to satisfy your curiosity about things historical will be offered by museums and organizations from throughout the north state.”
The City of Tehama is presenting a special feature in the Tehama County Museum Annex, featuring a transportation survey conducted in conjunction with the consulting firm, Green DOT.
The event’s food and drink service will shut down at 1:30 p.m., at which time the raffle prize winners will be announced through 2 p.m. when the celebration comes to a close.
The Museum has regular hours on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m, and private tours can be arranged by contacting the Museum office at (530) 384-2595, or by e-mail at tcmuse@tehama.net. Admission is free and donations are gratefully accepted.