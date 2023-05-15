What do Scatterville, Farmington, Riceville and Corning have in common? The second installment of the 2023 Tehama County Museum Lecture series will answer that question at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, May 20.
Presenter David Price, of Corning will present the history of Corning 1882-1982.
The presentation will be given in the Museum Annex, 275 C St., in the City of Tehama. Admission is free and donations are welcome and appreciated.
Corning is located in south-central Tehama County, and is one of only three incorporated cities in the county. Price suggests this will be a “moving presentation,” in part because central to the story of the City of Corning is the story of measures the community took to remain relevant in a rapidly changing world – hence the title: “The Town That Moved.”
Price, originally from Torrance, Calif., moved to Corning in 1989. He holds a BA in History from the University of San Francisco. He was commissioned as a U.S. Army Infantry Officer through ROTC, served 30 years - 15 active duty and 15 active reserve, and retired as a full colonel. Price served throughout the United States and in Korea, Germany, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia.
After 22 years as a police officer, detective, and sergeant for the City of Anderson, Price retired after 22 years with the police department.
He has researched the history of his adopted city quite extensively and has created a Power Point presentation that is both informational and timely. Many of the names of the movers and shakers who guided the growth and life of the community out of the 19th century and through the 20th century will be discussed. There will be plenty of time for questions and answers following the presentation.
The Tehama County Museum will be open to the public before and after the presentation. For more information contact the Museum at (530) 384-2595; or by email at tcmuse@tehama.net.