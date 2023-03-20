The Tehama County Museum is hosting a presentation given by Dr. John Rivers, president of the South Oroville African American Historical Society, on Saturday, March 25, as part of his Black Traveling History Program.
Rivers will provide his presentation at 1:30 p.m. in the Museum Annex, 275 C. St. in Tehama.
The community is invited to attend River’s 4-part presentation on the history of people of African descent. He will describe why black people migrated from former slave states to Northern California, specifically Oroville, the physical and social development of black communities, the importance of youth development as a cornerstone of black traditions and the achievements of black individuals and their contributions to society. A question and answer session will follow the lecture.
Museum doors will open at12 p.m. so those attending can enjoy the Museum’s historic Tehama-centered collections housed in the 1859 Masonic Lodge/School House and the contemporary Annex. Guests will be able to view history exhibits and artifacts, chat with knowledgeable History Interpreter staff, and stroll through the Museum’s book store/gift shop.
Head Curator Darrell Mullins and his crew of volunteers have recently installed new flooring in the downstairs Harvey Room. This latest upgrade will provide a fresh, original old-fashioned looking background for all upcoming exhibits including the next one titled Planes, Train & Automobiles: Transportation in Tehama County.
The Tehama County Museum regular hours are 1-4 p.m. every Saturday. For more information, or to schedule a private tour on other days or at other times, contact the Museum at tcmuse@tehama.net or (530) 384-2595.