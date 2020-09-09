Tehama County Museum raffle fundraiser replaces Jubilee

The annual Tehama County Museum Jubilee is being “re-imagined” this year due to the limitations brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Your representatives at the Tehama County Museum have come to the conclusion that this COVID-19 is one of the things that must be accepted – at least for now,” said Chris Bauer, president of the Tehama County Museum Board of Directors. “The most recent spike in cases and the subsequent limitations means that the Museum will not be able to open to the public for the remainder of the this calendar year.”
That includes making big changes to the Jubilee.
“Due to the situation, the annual, old fashioned ‘Vintage Summer Social’ called the Jubilee has been re-imagined,” Bauer said. “It is accepted we cannot hold the large, public gathering that is traditional, so a decision has been made to transition to a virtual event with the focus on a raffle.”
Raffle tickets at $1 each are still available with the raffle drawings to take place on Saturday, Sept. 12. Dozens of raffle prizes are available ranging from $500-$25 Visa gift cards, custom made shawl by Tehama Fiber Group, $500 gift card to Los Molinos Ace Hardware, a custom handmade quilt and much more.
To purchase raffle tickets call 530-384-2595, or go to the outdoor pop-up tent at Crosslands 6 gas station, 8215 Highway 99E, Los Molinos, through early Saturday morning.
The Union Pacific Foundation provided a grant to the Museum to underwrite the launch of an online website available to the community to share information about the raffle fundraiser.
In former years the Jubilee featured craft/art booths, food booths, the Country Kitchen, Museum tours, fiber art demonstrations, art shows, antiques assessments, live entertainment and much more.