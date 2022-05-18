“For a forward-thinking organization, the Tehama County Museum spends a lot of its time and effort looking back,” said Tehama County Museum Executive Director Pam Britting as she addressed the museum’s board of directors at its April meeting.
Much of the meeting’s discussion centered on plans to reopen after being shuttered for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic.
“We look forward to being open our regular Saturday hours of 1-4 p.m. beginning May 14 and continuing to offer by appointment tours. We are enthusiastic about being able to once again share a look back at the stuff of the history and development of our society and learn from both our successes and our failures,” Britting added.
The first Museum sponsored public event of this year will be Saturday, May 21, as members of the Northern California Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society team up with members of the NOR-CAL Branch 114 of the Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association, Inc., bring a selection of their old-fashioned machines to the museum.
Vintage tractors, trucks, and “hit ‘n miss” gas engines will be on display at the 275 C St. Tehama location.
The equipment will help tell the stories of how things used to be done.
President of the Truck Historical Society, Bill Irvin, said, “We’re glad to see the Museum get back in the game. Even though this is not the full Tehama County Museum Jubilee, it’s important that the community has a re-imagined public event for families. We’re even bringing back our very popular valve cover races for the kids, so I hope there’s a good turnout.”
The event will begin at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. with festivities starting with a flag salute and comments in neighboring Habert Park after which the public is invited to enjoy the day in small town America.
“Stroll among the vintage machines, talk with the owners, check out the museum’s newest exhibit gallery, the Marty Graffell Annex, and visit it’s largest artifact, the stately old 1860 Masonic/School brick building, which was witness to most of the history of the county,” Britting said.
Museum Curator Darrell Mullins encourages the public to enjoy all of the museum’s displays, especially the new one titled “Behind Closed Doors.” It’s housed on the ground floor of the main building and demonstrates how museums keep track of information and the artifacts gifted to them by the public as well as how the integrity of the memories attached to the item is guarded.
The docent staff is anxious to get back to sharing information and perspective with visitors. According to Docent Karen Bacquet, “It is always interesting to both tell the stories preserved by the museum, and to hear new stories from members of the public. We all have a lot of information to exchange.”
This being a short day, there will not be full food service but snacks and beverages will be offered for purchase. Covid masks will be available and encouraged, but not required.
The Tehama County Museum may be reached by phone at (530) 384-2595, or by e-mail at tcmuse@tehama.net.