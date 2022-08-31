Tehama County now has an enforceable noise ordinance for the unincorporated areas of the county.
The ordinance states, “Noise has been cited as being a health problem, not only in terms of actual physiological damages such as hearing impairment, but in terms of inhabiting general well-being and contributing to stress and annoyance.”
Barking dogs, off-road vehicles, gunshots, loud music and more are addressed in the document, stating it is “unlawful for any person to willfully make or continue or cause to be made or continued any excessive, unnecessary or offensive noise levels, which disturbs the peace and quiet of any neighborhood or which causes discomfort or annoyance to any reasonable person of normal sensitivity residing in the area.”
The hours the ordinance covers is 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., Monday-Friday or between the hours of 10:30 p.m and 8 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Specifications to the ordinance include sound levels of objectionable noise heard clear enough to repeat/recite at or beyond 500 feet from source and complaints from three or more residences/
There are exemptions to the regulations, such as activities at parks, public playgrounds, school grounds or fairgrounds; emergency vehicles or equipment; construction, repair, remodeling or such within specified hours, agriculture/timber-related, aircraft/airports, and private recreational vehicles during daylight hours when used for specific reasons like hunting.
Schools, hospitals and religious facilities are addressed in the document, stating it is unlawful for any person to create any noise which causes the noise level at any of those facilities, while in use, to exceed the noise provisions specified in the ordinance.
As for enforcement, the enforcing officer will investigate the complaint and determine if a noise violation has occurred. If so, the officer will either issue a citation or order the stop of whatever is causing the nuisance noise.
If the alleged violator does not comply, the matter, considered a misdemeanor, can be referred to the district attorney for prosecution.
The Tehama County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to approve the ordinance, which goes into effect Sept. 2.