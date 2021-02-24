Two Tehama County non-profits were the beneficiaries of grants through the Community Grants Program, Dignity Health North State Hospitals, including St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Redding and Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta.
St. Elizabeth Community Hospital granted $12,500 to Poor and the Homeless Tehama County (PATH) for its transitional care program. The funds will be used to dedicate one bed within PATH's mens transitional living home, Pathways, to be available for patients who are identified as homeless and are recovering from a minor illness or injury and have no place to recover.
Empower Tehama received $37,804 for the South County Victim Outreach Project. The project will support victim services in South Tehama County and improve capacities to provide comprehensive wrap-around services to victims and survivors of intimate partner violence and address the barriers that exist for underserved populations.
Mercy Medical Center Redding granted $222,313 to three non-profit organizations, Children's Legacy Center, Hill Country Community Clinic and Pathways to Hope for Children.
Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta granted $28,324 to two non-profit organizations, Great Northern Services and Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance.