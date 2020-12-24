The 187 participating nonprofits in Tehama, Shasta, and Siskiyou counties raised a record $1,123,815 in online donations for their charities during the Dec. 1 North State Giving Tuesday fundraising event.
Eleven nonprofits in Tehama County were the recipients of donations, with Tehama County Friends of the Library receiving the top amount of $3,610. The total for the county overall was $23,249.
“Our nonprofit community provides important social services and opportunities that benefit our entire region. We're thankful for their incredible contributions and celebrate their success during North State Giving Tuesday,” said Amanda Hutchings, director of Community Impact at the Community Foundation. “Together with our sponsors and partners, the Community Foundation provided the opportunity for giving, but it is the work and giving hearts in our communities that always makes this event an inspiring experience.”
In this sixth year of hosting the online event for qualifying, local nonprofits, the Community Foundation offered a new feature giving donors a chance to pledge volunteer time to participating organizations.
“With over 8,150 donations received on December 1st, donors also committed a collective 17,519 hours (valued at over $500,000) in volunteer time to participating organizations,” Hutchings said. “In an era where volunteerism is much needed, this is welcome news for many nonprofits for the coming year.”
Next year, North State Giving Tuesday will again be the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 30, 2021.
For detailed results on this year's event go online to www.northstategives.org.