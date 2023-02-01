A Free Agricultural Tire Collection event will be held the entire month of February by the Tehama County Landfill.
“Extending this event throughout the month aims to better serve Tehama County farmers and ranchers,” said Paul Freund, Organic Materials Program coordinator.
Agricultural tires will be accepted by appointment at the landfill, 19995 Plymire Road, Red Bluff during normal business hours throughout February for free. A maximum of six agricultural tires will be accepted for disposal per customer address.
Accepted tire sizes include tractor, grader, and backhoe tires with numbers ranging from 9.5-24 up to 19.5-24, as well as farm tires with numbers ending in 38, 40, and 42, for example, size 18.4-42.
All tires must be off-the-rim to be accepted.
Scraper or loader tires will not be accepted free of charge during this event.
Agricultural plastics are accepted at the landfill free of charge year-round during normal landfill business hours. Triple-rinsed pesticide containers up to 55 gallons in size are accepted. All containers over five gallons must be quartered. There is no limit to the number of properly rinsed, quartered, lid and label free containers that are accepted.
For more information about the agricultural tire collection event, or to make an appointment, call (530) 528-1103.
This event is funded by a grant from the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle).