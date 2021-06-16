At this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, California is prepared to enter a new phase, announced the Tehama County Health Services Agency, stating the county has made significant progress in vaccinating individuals and reducing transmission thanks to the steps taken within the community.
The new phase includes ending the executive orders that put into place the stay home order and the blueprint for a safer economy.
As of Tuesday, June 15, California will no longer require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses.
The public health officer has also issued a new public health order effective June 15, superseding all prior health orders.
During Tuesday's Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting, county Health Services Agency Executive Director Val Lucero explained the new order has limited restrictions, only related to masking and mega-events, as well as settings serving children and youth pending an expected update to the K-12 schools guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Masking restrictions:
Unvaccinated individuals, including children 12 and younger who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, should continue to wear masks indoors in public places like restaurants, movie theaters, and grocery stores.
Individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not need to wear face coverings in most indoor and outdoor settings. Residents will still have the option to wear a mask if they choose.
There are still places where masks will be required regardless of vaccination status. This includes:
On public transit (examples: airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride- shares); in transportation hubs (examples: airport, bus terminal, marina, train station, seaport or other port, subway station or any other area that provides transportation).
Indoors in K-12 schools, childcare and other youth settings. (Note: This may change as updated K-12 schools guidance is forthcoming from the CDC.)
Health care settings, which includes long-term care facilities.
State and local correctional facilities and detention centers.
Homeless shelters, emergency shelters, and cooling centers.
As for workplace masking, during an Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board meeting on June 17,revisions will be considered. If the revisions draft is approved, those who are fully vaccinated would not have to wear a mask indoors at work or practice social distancing and those who are not vaccinated would still be required to wear a mask anytime they are indoors at work.
As California is preparing to get back to normal, Tehama County Health Services Agency said it encourages the community to get vaccinated, reporting it’s safe, effective, and free.
“Vaccination is the most important tool to end the COVID-19 pandemic and will help you safely start doing some things that you stopped doing because of the pandemic. Everyone 12 and up is now eligible for vaccination,” Lucero reported.
Sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment now by visiting www.myturn.ca.gov, calling 1-833-422-4255 or 2-1-1.