Many parents and guardians are confused regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for children. The recent approval of COVID-19 vaccinations for children has many wondering what vaccine their child can receive and why it is necessary to have children vaccinated, according to the Tehama County Health Services Agency.
The Agency said those eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations are as follows: (no children under 4 years old are recommend to receive a COVID-19 vaccine)
Pfizer vaccine – 5-18 and older
Moderna vaccine – 18 years and older
Johnson & Johnson – 18 years and older
According to the Agency, children 5 years and older are now eligible to receive an age-appropriate dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Children can now be vaccinated with two 10-microgram doses administered 21 days apart. This dosage amount is one-third of the adolescent and adult dose.
Pediatric Pfizer vaccines are being offered at the Red Bluff Community Center by appointment on Wednesdays.
The pediatric Pfizer vaccine is also being offered on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 1-4 p.m. at the Corning and Red Bluff Health Clinics. Appointments can be made through //myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255.
Parents and guardians attending any of these pediatric vaccine sites with their children, and are 18 years or older, are eligible to receive a vaccine booster in the initial two-part series has been administered anytime greater than six months ago for Pfizer and Moderna and two months for Johnson & Johnson single dose.
Agency authorities said, while children are at lower risk for complications and death associated with COVID-19 compared to adults, some children have become very sick from the COVID-19 virus.
Additionally, some children have developed long-term health complications from COVID-19 such as fatigue, muscle and joint pain, headaches, and breathing problems.
Children can also spread the virus to vulnerable populations. Thus, getting children vaccinated helps protect others, such as grandparents and relatives with preexisting health conditions that increase their risk for severe COVID-19.
Scientists have performed clinical trials with thousands of children, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has determined the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective in children ages 5-17 and have authorized its use under and Emergency Use Agreement. It has been reported more than 1 million children have already safety received the Pfizer vaccine.
For more information contact Tehama County Health Services Agency/Public Health, Corning 530-824-4890; Red Bluff 530-527-6824 or toll free 1-800-655-6854.