Five organizations in Tehama County have been awarded a total amount of $139,090 in grants from the Community Foundation’s McConnell Fund.
The Corning Little League was awarded $19,900 to purchase portable fencing, bases and benches/tables for seating at Estil Clark Park on Fig Lane.
Tehama Conservation Fund plans on using the $24,338 it was awarded to purchase a 300-gallon FYRBX skid steer to enhance safety for fuels reduction work by providing off-road fire suppression.
The Manton Apple Festival was awarded $17,000 to purchase a new event tent, and Helen and Joe Chew Foundation was awarded $27,852 to support art installations and educational panels for rotating exhibition in historic Chinatown Alley in Red Bluff between Rio and Main streets.
Poor and Homeless Tehama Coalition (PATH) will use its $50,000 grant to construct a new roof on the Safe House in Red Bluff, which provides transitional shelter for unhoused women and children.
The McConnell Fund at the Community Foundation of the North State awarded $653,519 overall in spring grants to nonprofits in Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity, and Modoc counties.
“The grant review panel really focused on a myriad of causes throughout the five counties this year,” said Kerry Caranci, chief executive officer at the Community Foundation. “There was a healthy mix of applications to support community events, or organizations that provide critical services, as well as outdoor recreation and youth activities. The McConnell Fund has served as a conduit to supporting much needed physical infrastructure work for organizations within Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity, and Modoc counties.”
For over 20 years the Community Foundation of the North State has managed The McConnell Fund, which receives financial support from The McConnell Foundation, an independent foundation with a mission to help build better communities through philanthropy.
According to the Community Foundation, through the partnership over $12 million has been distributed to local nonprofits and public entities throughout the North State.
For a detailed list of 2023 awards from The McConnell Fund go online to https://cfnorthstate.org/grants/mcconnell-fund/.
For more information about competitive grant opportunities managed by the Community Foundation contact Program Officer Megan Conn at (530) 244-1219 or visit https://cfnorthstate.org/grant/grants.