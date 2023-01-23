A civil rights suit filed by Red Bluff resident Michael Vern Murchison against Tehama County claiming sheriff’s personnel used excessive force and violated his constitutional rights ended with a $480,000 settlement in the plaintiff’s favor.
The suit and settlement rests on an incident in 2015 during which, according to court documents, then-Det. Jeff Garrett and Sgt. Richard Knox of the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, acted on a tip that Murchison, 66 at the time, was in illegal possession of a handgun.
Garrett and Knox were directed by their superiors to investigate the tip. During the investigation they learned Murchison was a convicted felon who was not allowed to be in possession or control of firearms, according to court documents.
It is alleged Knox and Garrett without a search warrant drove an unmarked car to Murchison’s remote Joint Road home near Red Bluff where they confronted Murchison who was attempting to call 911.
As Knox and Garrett were leaving the property, Garrett reportedly saw a bolt-action rifle on top of a bench near Murchison’s shop.
Knox entered the property moving towards the shop.
Court documents state Murchison believed he was being robbed and began running toward the rifle.
As Knox and Garrett believed Murchison was attempting to obtain and load the rifle, Knox aimed his service pistol at Murchison identifying himself as being from the sheriff’s office. Murchison was placed on the ground and handcuffed, court documents state.
Murchison alleges due to his fear at having a gun pointed at him he was still unaware Knox and Garrett were from the sheriff’s office even though Knox had declared so.
When Murchison realized the two men were law enforcement he told Knox and Garret his felony conviction had been expunged and he was allowed possession of firearms. After Knox checked and confirmed Murchison’s claim to be true, the handcuffs were removed and the two officers left.
Murchison filed suit against the officers and the County, seeking relief under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 and related state law claims.
The trial court granted defendants’ motion for summary judgment, dismissing Murchison’s action, however, the Court of Appeal overturned the original judgment, holding in a published opinion that a jury could find in Murchison’s favor on his claim.