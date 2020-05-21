The 26th Annual Tehama County Peace Officer’s Memorial scheduled for May 13 at the High Point Church in Red Bluff had to be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the social distancing standards and stay-at-home executive order.
“It is with great sadness the Tehama County Peace Officer Memorial Committee decided to can this year’s event,” said Tehama County Sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Levindofse. “We will officially honor those Peace Officers who gave their lives in the line of duty at the 2021 ceremony.”
However, the committee said, they did not want this year to pass without honoring the brave officers who gave their lives in the line of duty in 2019, so they prepared a video that has been released on the Tehama County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, Red Bluff Police Department, Corning Police Department, and Red Bluff California Highway Patrol Facebook pages, which are available to the public for viewing.
“We thank everyone for their efforts to try to make the ceremony happen,” Levindofske said. “Thank you for helping us honor these brave peace officers.”